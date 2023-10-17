Ambani’s youngest son, Anant, faces proxy firms’ pushback on board seat
A vote against this resolution is warranted as Anant Ambani’s limited leadership/board experience of around six years, raises concerns on his potential contribution to the board, ISS said in an October 12 note
Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., an international proxy advisory firm, has recommended that shareholders vote against the proposal to appoint billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, on the board of the family-controlled Reliance Industries (RIL), underscoring concerns around succession planning at India’s largest company by market value.