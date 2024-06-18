Companies
AMD bets big on 'pervasive AI' to keep pace with the chip race
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 18 Jun 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Summary
- AMD’s aim is to capture a bigger share of the AI chip market from Nvidia
- Pervasive AI encompasses not just data centre graphic processing units but applications including servers, networking, edge computing
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), the US fabless chipmaker, is betting big on artificial intelligence (AI) to not only power the chips used in data centres but also those used in personal computers or PCs, mobile devices, cars, factories and smart cities. The aim is to capture a bigger share of the AI chip market from Nvidia, which controls about 80% of the market, on the back of escalating demand to implement and scale up AI and generative AI projects.
