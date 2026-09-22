AMD hits $1 trillion market cap for first time — who is CEO Lisa Su?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) joined the $1 trillion market capitalization club on Monday after its shares jumped nearly 10%, underscoring investor confidence in the chipmaker's expanding role in artificial intelligence (AI) computing.

AMD has joined a small group of chipmakers to reach the milestone. The California-based company, often regarded as NVIDIA's closest rival in graphics processing units, saw its shares last up 9.6% at $613.31, Reuters reported.

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The company has increasingly moved beyond selling individual chips to offering complete systems designed to compete with NVIDIA.

AMD's shares have surged 185% in 2026, reflecting the dramatic transformation of the company under Lisa Su, who became its CEO in 2014. In fact, AMD was only valued at around $2 billion in 2014, when Su joined the company.

AMD's website describes Su as the leader behind the company's transformation into a high-performance and adaptive computing company focused on next-generation computing and AI solutions.

Who is Lisa Su? Su is the chair and chief executive officer of AMD and has led one of the technology sector's biggest recent turnarounds.

Born in Taiwan's Tainan, Su developed an early interest in technology, reportedly taking electronics apart as a child, according to a report by a Carnegie organization. She came to the US when she was two years old.

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She attended New York City's prestigious Bronx High School of Science in New York City before studying electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Her PhD research at MIT focused on semiconductors.

Su began her career at Texas Instruments before moving to IBM, where she spent 13 years and rose to become Vice President of the Semiconductor Research and Development Centre.

At IBM, she formed the company's Emerging Products group and helped advance the use of copper interconnects in semiconductor chips, replacing aluminium interconnects widely used at the time.

She later joined Freescale Semiconductor, where she served as Senior Vice President and General Manager for networking and multimedia.

Lisa Su joined AMD in 2012 Su joined AMD in 2012 as Senior Vice President and General Manager for its global business units. She was later promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

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In 2014, she was named AMD's President and CEO, becoming the company's first female leader.

Under Su, AMD expanded beyond its traditional focus on personal computer products into areas including gaming and artificial intelligence. The company also strengthened its position in server processors and became a major competitor to NVIDIA in AI chips. NVIDIA is led by Jensen Huang, who is a distant relative of Su, according to Forbes.

AMD's transformation under her leadership has earned Su several accolades. Fortune named her its ‘Businessperson of the Year’ in 2018, while Harvard Business Review included her among its 100 ‘Best-performing CEOs in the World’ the following year.

The company was also the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2018 under her leadership.

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AMD's AI push AMD's growing presence in AI computing has become central to its transformation. In 2025, the company announced a partnership with OpenAI -- highlighting its ambitions in the AI chip market.

While AMD's $1 trillion market cap made the news, it was not the only chip stock to rally on Monday. Rivals Intel and Qualcomm rose 11.8% and 4.5%, respectively, while the broader chip index gained 2.7%.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.