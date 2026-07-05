'America's still at the top': Why Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas says US is best place to build a startup

Perplexity CEO and co-founder Aravind Srinivas believes the United States continues to offer unmatched opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs, even as stricter immigration policies under the Trump administration have sparked debate over the future of the American dream,.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Perplexity CEO Srinivas said America's startup ecosystem remains unique because it encourages people to pursue bold ideas, embrace risk and build companies from the ground up rather than simply following conventional career paths.

During the July 1 episode of the podcast, the Indian-born entrepreneur explained why he believes the US continues to stand apart as a hub for innovation.

‘America only place where people encourage bold startup ideas’ "I always thought America's the only country where you can come here and have an idea, and people listen to you and encourage you to go pursue it. The risk-seeking culture is just incredible," Srinivas said.

He contrasted that environment with what he described as a greater tendency in many other countries to defer to authority instead of challenging established norms.

"Everywhere else, you kind of are either explicitly or implicitly forced to defer to authority," he said.

Perplexity CEO recalls journey from India to building an AI startup in US Aravind Srinivas, who was raised in India before moving to the United States to study at the University of California, Berkeley, went on to co-found AI-powered search startup Perplexity in 2022.

Reflecting on his early years in the US, he said Google was viewed as the dream employer for many students. However, what inspired him even more was seeing people confidently launch startups capable of competing with established technology giants.

According to Perplexity CEO Srinivas, the American ecosystem rewards original thinking and gives entrepreneurs the confidence that their ideas will receive genuine consideration.

Aravind Srinivas praises US universities Aravind Srinivas also praised the academic culture in the United States, saying universities encourage students to question assumptions and openly debate ideas. That willingness to challenge viewpoints, he noted, played an important role in his own personal and professional development.

"That spirit of questioning is encouraged a lot here," Srinivas said, recalling that professors and peers regularly offered candid feedback on his work during his time at university.

Podcast host Joe Rogan asked whether India offered a similar culture. Srinivas responded that it would be inaccurate to suggest such an environment does not exist outside the US, but argued that it is less actively encouraged.

"It's a simplification to say it's not anywhere else," he said, before adding, "it's not as encouraged."

What Aravind Srinivas says the American dream really means Explaining his interpretation of the American dream, Srinivas said it is about more than wealth or financial success. For him, its defining feature is a society where people are willing to listen to ambitious ideas and give innovators a fair opportunity to turn them into reality.

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According to Srinivas, that culture of openness is "why America's still at the top."

Comments come amid US immigration and H-1B visa debate Perplexity CEO's remarks come at a time when entrepreneurs and technology leaders are increasingly debating whether the United States remains the world's most attractive destination for launching startups, particularly amid tighter immigration rules and changing visa policies.