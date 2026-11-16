Amid ‘bring back Jensen Huang’ chorus, a look at CEOs who made dramatic returns to firms they were ousted from | List

Jensen Huang, the co-founder of US chip giant Nvidia, was forced to step down from his role as CEO of the second-most valuable company in the world amid allegations of infidelity and the involvement of a suspected Chinese spy. But the 63-year-old is unlikely to go away without a fight and, according to reports, is already discussing a potential comeback as Nvidia's CEO with close confidants and allies.

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While the Nvidia board may have shown him the door, Huang has some powerful allies who have continued to back him. This includes US President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of video game publisher Epic Games, Garry Tan, president of Y Combinator, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, and more.

Also Read | Jensen Huang is discussing comeback as Nvidia CEO: Report

Nvidia shareholders, including Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital and Gavin Baker of Atreides Management, have also urged the board to keep the option of reinstating Huang open. If the board eventually decides that Huang is, in fact, the best person to lead the most consequential company in the AI boom, it could pave the way for his return.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which CEOs returned to companies after being fired or removed? ⌵ Steve Jobs returned to Apple in 1997 after being pushed out in 1985, and Sam Altman returned to OpenAI after the board removed him in 2023. Jack Dorsey also returned to Twitter in 2011 after being fired in 2008. 2 Why was Steve Jobs brought back to Apple? ⌵ Apple was facing near-bankruptcy when it brought Jobs back in 1997. He returned as CEO and turned around the company’s fortunes. 3 How did Sam Altman return as OpenAI CEO after being removed? ⌵ Altman’s removal prompted more than 90% of OpenAI employees to threaten to leave, while Microsoft offered him a role leading a new AI research team. After days of negotiations led by Microsoft, he was allowed to return to OpenAI. 4 Why are supporters calling for Jensen Huang to return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang has backing from tech executives, Nvidia employees and investors who have urged the board to keep open the option of reinstating him. Supporters argue that his leadership is important to Nvidia. 5 Could Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO, or will the board choose an outsider? ⌵ Huang’s return is being discussed, but Nvidia’s board is also considering a permanent successor. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for an outsider, while the board has approached Arm CEO Rene Haas as a potential candidate.

If that happens, Huang will join the likes of Steve Jobs and Sam Altman, who were let go by the companies they founded, only to be brought back sooner or later.

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Steve Jobs The most famous such firing involved Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, who was pushed out of the company in 1985 after a power struggle with CEO John Sculley. Jobs, who went on to establish a new company, NeXT, was brought back by Apple in 1997, as it was facing near-bankruptcy. On his return as CEO, Jobs tunred around the fortunes of Apple, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Sam Altman One of the most recent examples of a fired CEO being rehired is Sam Altman, who was removed by OpenAI's board in November 2023 over claims he wasn't "consistently candid". The removal of Altman led to an internal revolt of sorts in OpenAI, with more than 90% of the employees threatening to quit and join him. Microsoft, which is a key investor in OpenAI, announced that it will hire Altman to lead a new advanced AI research team. After days of intense negotiations led by Microsoft, Altman was allowed to return to OpenAI, where he continues to lead the company that helped popularize chatbots.

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Jack Dorsey Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, was fired from the company in 2008. According to Fortune, Dorsey’s focus on outside hobbies, including sewing and drawing classes, and his frequent party appearances, along with his lack of communication with investors, were among the reasons for him being pushed out. In 2011, Dorsey was brought back by Twitter, and he became the CEO in 2015. Dorsey stepped down as CEO in 2021, and named Parag Agrawal as his successor.

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Natarajan Chandrasekaran While Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, was never fired, in August he announced his plans to step down from the post in February 2027 after completing his second 5-year-term. He cited a lack of unanimous board and trustee support, including opposition from Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata for not seeking a third term. But on September 17, the Tata Sons board, in a 4–1 vote, reappointed Chandrasekaran for another 5-year term as Chairman.

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About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.