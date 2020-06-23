Jeff Bezos continues to be at the top of the list of the world's richest individuals with a 14 per cent gain in his fortune to USD 160 billion in four months to May, and is followed by Bill Gates at USD 100 billion (down 6 per cent), Bernard Arnault at USD 89 billion (down 17 per cent), Warren Buffet at USD 84 billion (down 18 per cent), Mark Zuckerberg at USD 84 billion (unchanged), Steve Ballmer at USD 67 billion (up 1 per cent) and Amancio Ortega at USD 67 billion (down 17 per cent), it said.