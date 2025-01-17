While the controversy surrounding L&T Chairman Subrahmanyam's remarks advocating 90 hour work week is still rife, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has gone in a totally different direction by enlisting the steps taken by food delivery aggregator for its employees, including period leaves and gender-neutral parent policies. Goyal also informed about opening a new ‘captive wellness facility’ that will provide employees and their families access to cutting-edge therapies like cryotherapy, red light therapy, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

In a post on X, Goyal wrote, “Our team's health @zomato has always been one of our biggest priorities. We have an in-house mental health team, a very large company owned gym in our HQ, and we also have our own one-of-a-kind Chief Fitness Officer. Not to mention, period leaves, as well as gender neutral parental leave policies.”

“Recently, we partnered with Wellness Co, to establish a captive wellness facility at our Gurgaon HQ. ” noted Goyal

The Zomato CEO stated that over 200 people are using the new wellness facility and repeat rates are very high.

What did L&T Chairman Subrahmanyan say?

SN Subrahmanyan sparked online outrage and a debate on work-life balance with his comments advocating a 90-hour work week, as he asked, “How long can you stare at your wife?” Also Read | L&T 90-hour workweek remark: Amul takes ‘Labour & Toil?’ dig, says ‘we stare at bread daily’