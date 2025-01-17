Amid L&T 90-hour work week row, Deepinder Goyal opens ‘wellness facility’ for employees at Zomato HQ

While the controversy surrounding L&T Chairman Subrahmanyam's remarks advocating 90 hour work week is still rife, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has gone in a totally different direction by enlisting the steps taken by food delivery aggregator for its employees, including period leaves and gender-neutral parent policies. Goyal also informed about opening a new ‘captive wellness facility’ that will provide employees and their families access to cutting-edge therapies like cryotherapy, red light therapy, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

In a post on X, Goyal wrote, “Our team's health @zomato has always been one of our biggest priorities. We have an in-house mental health team, a very large company owned gym in our HQ, and we also have our own one-of-a-kind Chief Fitness Officer. Not to mention, period leaves, as well as gender neutral parental leave policies.”

“Recently, we partnered with Wellness Co, to establish a captive wellness facility at our Gurgaon HQ. ” noted Goyal

The Zomato CEO stated that over 200 people are using the new wellness facility and repeat rates are very high.

What did L&T Chairman Subrahmanyan say?

SN Subrahmanyan sparked online outrage and a debate on work-life balance with his comments advocating a 90-hour work week, as he asked, “How long can you stare at your wife?” Also Read | L&T 90-hour workweek remark: Amul takes ‘Labour & Toil?’ dig, says ‘we stare at bread daily’

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working,” L&T Chairman Subrahmanyan is heard saying in a purported video address to employees where he urged them to spend less time at home and more in the office.