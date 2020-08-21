Amid political row, Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan claims site is non-partisan

Facebook on Friday said that it is an open, transparent and non-partisan platform which denounces hate and bigotry in any form. Recently, a news report published by US based Wall Street Journal (WSJ), alleged that the social media giant’s policies favoured the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Since then, there has been a political row over the issue between BJP and the opposition.

“We have been accused of bias in the way we enforce our policies. We take allegations of bias incredibly seriously, and want to make it clear that we denounce hate and bigotry in any form,"said Ajit Mohan, vice president and managing director, Facebook India in a blog post.

Facebook claimed that it has an impartial approach to dealing with content which is strongly governed by their Community Standards. These policies are enforced globally without regard to anyone’s political position, party affiliation or religious and cultural belief.

“We have removed and will continue to remove content posted by public figures in India when it violates our Community Standards," Mohan added.

Facebook said that it follows an open and transparent process around policy development and rely on the expertise of both internal teams and external voices to understand different perspectives on safety and expression, as well as the impact of these policies on different communities.

These policies are ever evolving to take into account the local sensitivities especially in a multicultural society such as India. An example, the company said, is the inclusion of caste as a protected characteristic in the global hate speech policy in 2018.

It further added that the decisions around content escalations are not made unilaterally by just one person; rather, they are inclusive of views from different teams and disciplines within the company. The process comes with checks and balances built in to ensure that the policies are implemented taking into consideration applicable local laws.

“We’ve made progress on tackling hate speech on our platform, but we need to do more," Mohan said.

Facebook said that it has removed 22.5 million pieces of hate speech content in the second quarter of 2020 (up from 1.6 million pieces of hate speech removed in the last quarter of 2017). In India, Facebook has close to 300 million users while its messaging platform WhatsApp has 400 million userbase.

The social media giant claims that it uses a combination of artificial intelligence and reports from people to identify posts, pictures or other content that likely violates its standards. It has been embroiled in multiple controversies over hate speech and misinformation in India as Facebook and its messaging platform WhatsApp emerged as a key tool for political communication and campaigning.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via