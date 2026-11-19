Saif Ali Khan went on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 18, won two years of free Gowardhan Ghee, and inadvertently landed himself in a marketing campaign. The quiz-show prize quickly turned into a social media meme, became a topic of discussion at two of his TV appearances, and has now come full circle — with the actor being named the brand ambassador for the very ghee he won.
Parag Milk Foods, the dairy FMCG company, has appointed Saif as the face of Gowardhan Ghee, formalising an internet-fuelled association. He will now feature in several brand campaigns for Gowardhan Ghee across television, digital and retail.
Earlier this year, Saif appeared on KBC 18. During the show, host Amitabh Bachchan offered a two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee as the reward for the tenth question. Saif's wacky reaction to the prize took the internet by storm.
Fans began campaigning online for the actor to receive his prize, and Saif himself kept joking about during subsequent television appearances – Kapil Sharma Show and Koffee with Karan.
What was initially a moment of television amusement soon became a brand opportunity.
Akshali Shah, executive director, Parag Milk Foods, said Gowardhan Ghee had traditionally relied on the product and consumer trust rather than celebrity endorsements.
“Gowardhan Ghee has always been a brand that has let its product speak for itself. Our belief has been that the quality of what we make and the trust we earn from consumers are our strongest endorsements. This is also why we have never actively pursued a brand ambassador for Gowardhan Ghee.
“The association with Saif Ali Khan took shape following conversations on social media and the public response to his interactions with Gowardhan Ghee. The brand saw an opportunity to build on this consumer interest and take the association forward.
“We believe strong brand relationships are those that consumers welcome even before they are formally established. Saif joining the Gowardhan family reflects this sentiment and marks a new chapter in the brand’s journey.”
The internet's ghee fixation resurfaced when Saif joined Instagram in October. When Saif joined Instagram in October, Gowardhan Ghee also became part of the conversation. Comments on his first post asked about the prize he had won, prompting the brand to respond with a collaborative Instagram film.
In the film, Saif asks followers to move on from the conversation around the ghee, but they continue to bring it up. The film ends with the camera revealing a room stacked with Gowardhan Ghee. It was widely shared on social media and received coverage from entertainment and marketing publications.
Turns out, two years of free ghee was just the beginning.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.