Saif Ali Khan went on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 18, won two years of free Gowardhan Ghee, and inadvertently landed himself in a marketing campaign. The quiz-show prize quickly turned into a social media meme, became a topic of discussion at two of his TV appearances, and has now come full circle — with the actor being named the brand ambassador for the very ghee he won.
Parag Milk Foods, the dairy FMCG company, has appointed Saif as the face of Gowardhan Ghee, formalising an internet-fuelled association. He will now feature in several brand campaigns for Gowardhan Ghee across television, digital and retail.
Earlier this year, Saif appeared on KBC 18. During the show, host Amitabh Bachchan offered a two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee as the reward for the tenth question. Saif's wacky reaction to the prize took the internet by storm.
Fans began campaigning online for the actor to receive his prize, and Saif himself kept joking about during subsequent television appearances – Kapil Sharma Show and Koffee with Karan.
What was initially a moment of television amusement soon became a brand opportunity.
Akshali Shah, executive director, Parag Milk Foods, said Gowardhan Ghee had traditionally relied on the product and consumer trust rather than celebrity endorsements.
“Gowardhan Ghee has always been a brand that has let its product speak for itself. Our belief has been that the quality of what we make and the trust we earn from consumers are our strongest endorsements. This is also why we have never actively pursued a brand ambassador for Gowardhan Ghee.
“The association with Saif Ali Khan took shape following conversations on social media and the public response to his interactions with Gowardhan Ghee. The brand saw an opportunity to build on this consumer interest and take the association forward.
“We believe strong brand relationships are those that consumers welcome even before they are formally established. Saif joining the Gowardhan family reflects this sentiment and marks a new chapter in the brand’s journey.”
The internet's ghee fixation resurfaced when Saif joined Instagram in October. When Saif joined Instagram in October, Gowardhan Ghee also became part of the conversation. Comments on his first post asked about the prize he had won, prompting the brand to respond with a collaborative Instagram film.
In the film, Saif asks followers to move on from the conversation around the ghee, but they continue to bring it up. The film ends with the camera revealing a room stacked with Gowardhan Ghee. It was widely shared on social media and received coverage from entertainment and marketing publications.
Turns out, two years of free ghee was just the beginning.