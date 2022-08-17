Amul pays tribute to big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: 'Apne bal se bulland bana'2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
In its recent black and white monochrome doodle, Amul paid tribute to the business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who died on 14 August
The demise of billionaire trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has been a major setback for the Indian stock markets. His life mantras and principles have been a guiding force not only for the traders but also for others. With its evergreen and popular series of doodles, Amul dairy cooperative paid tribute to the big bull of Indian stock markets.
Popular since the 90s, Amul topicals have always been in talk for its creative delivery of the message. The recent Amul Topical, showed the lively and cheerful Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sitting on a chair and waving his hand. The smiling bull sitting beside him was indicative of his finesse in identifying the stock that would yield profit in the future.
The quote, “Apne bal se bulland bana", signified his entry into the market with a meager amount of Rs. 5000 that helped him build an empire of $5.8 billion all by himself.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala succumbed to his kidney ailments on 14 August. The business magnate was suffering from diabetes and related complications for a very long time. The business magnate started his career in 1986 after completing his studies at Sydenham College of Commerce. His first investment of ₹5000 money, yielded him a profit of 5 lakh rupees. In one of his historic investments, Rakesh earned a profit of 12,900% on his shares of Titan company in 2002.
Rakesh's close acquaintances know him for his cheerfulness and optimism. People got a show of it when his airline company, Akasa Air began its low-cost service at a time when the aviation industry was reeling through a massive slowdown. On the launch of his airline, Rakesh said, "I say, I am prepared for failure"
Apart from being an ace investor, Rakesh also tried his hands in the film industry. He had produced three films, Ki & Ka, English Vinglish, and Shamitabh. He used to donate around 25% of his earnings to charity.
Even after his death, Rakesh is guiding thousands of investors and stock market traders with his strategic advice and mantras. Moreover, market watchers are closely observing the performance of his shares in companies like Aptech, Titan, Tata, Akasa, Crisil, etc.
