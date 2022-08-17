Amul pays tribute to big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: 'Apne bal se bulland bana'

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala succumbed to his kidney ailments on 14 August. The business magnate was suffering from diabetes and related complications for a very long time. The business magnate started his career in 1986 after completing his studies at Sydenham College of Commerce. His first investment of ₹5000 money, yielded him a profit of 5 lakh rupees. In one of his historic investments, Rakesh earned a profit of 12,900% on his shares of Titan company in 2002.