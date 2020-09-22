An SMB today could be a unicorn tomorrow: Salesforce's Arundhati Bhattacharya

We think about the covid-19 crisis in three distinct phases: the crisis response, recovery and reopening the new normal and return to growth. In every phase, we are focused on three areas: health and safety of employees, helping our customers navigate this crisis, and supporting our communities globally. We pivoted our company quickly to help our customers and partners navigate through the crisis. Salesforce has developed a roadmap for rapid response and resiliency. Regardless of where you are in your journey, Salesforce has solutions to help you be successful. We developed Work.com to help businesses build trust and resiliency with employees and customers and make data-driven decisions. It is inspiring to see customers revamp strategies and pivot so quickly to lead through the constant change we are experiencing.