After Anand Mahindra, now Adar Poonawalla has backed quality vs quantity in the 90 hour work week debate. In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Poonawalla wrote, “Yes Anand Mahindra, even my wife Natasha Poonawalla thinks I am wonderful, she loves staring at me on Sundays. Quality of work over quantity always.”

He also tagged work-life-balance in the post and added a relaxed photo of himself.

Focus on Quality, Not Quantity Earlier on January 11, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra had joined in on the discussion advocating for companies to focus on the quality of work and not on the quantity, adding “one can change the world in 10 hours”.

Speaking at the National Youth Festival in Delhi, Mahindra asserted that he is on social media not because he is lonely and quipped, “My wife is wonderful. I love staring at her”.

The debate emerged as Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan sparked an online outrage with his comments, asking, “How long can you stare at your wife” while advocating a 90-hour work week and suggesting that employees should even give up Sundays.

Samir Arora, Harsh Goenka to Rajiv Bajaj, India Inc experts pick sides The raging debate has seen D-Street analysts and industry experts pick sides for or against the notion. From Samir Arora, Harsh Goenka, and Devina Mehra to Rajiv Bajaj, India Inc stalwarts have given their take on the current heated debate on work-life balance.