Anand Mahindra reveals how he will handle competition from Elon Musk’s TESLA

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Group's Chairman, Anand Mahindra, revealed his thoughts on handling competition from Elon Musk-led electric vehicle giant Tesla in a social media post on platform X on Tuesday, February 18.

Also Read | ‘Heartbreaking’: Anand Mahindra calls for action after New Delhi stampede

“And working like maniacs to still be around & relevant even a century from now. With you cheering us on, we will make that happen…,” said Anand Mahindra in his post on platform X.

Responding to a social media user's post, Anand Mahindra highlighted how people have been asking him the same question about how he hopes to be relevant and compete with other multinational companies since the economy opened in 1991.

Advertisement

“We have been asked similar questions ever since the opening up of the Indian economy in 1991. How will you compete against: Tata, Maruti, All MNCs?” he said.

Speaking confidently about his company and the brand, Anand Mahindra said, “But we’re still around.”

Advertisement

The Elon Musk-Tesla Question Anand Mahindra was responding to a social media user, Girish Arora, who asked whether or not Indian companies could handle the competition if Tesla entered the Indian market.

“How will you handle the competition, if dear @elonmusk brings his @Tesla to India? Are you ready Sir?” questioned Arora in his post on platform X.

Arora tagged Tata Motors and Tesla in his response. The post was a response to a video which Anand Mahindra shared from his speech at the Karnataka Investors Summit in Bengaluru on February 15.

Advertisement

Amid the whole conversation with people on social media and the Chairman, netizens brought up Anand Mahindra's post from 2018, where he supported Elon Musk, who was going through a difficult phase.

“Hang in there @elonmusk Your factory is now humming at a brisk clip. The world needs inspirational innovators like you…,” he said in his 2018 post.

Advertisement

Netizens React People on the social media platform X appreciated Mahindra's confidence and agreed with his statement on how healthy competition and people's support are necessary for a brand to prevail in a market.

“Mahindra is built on a solid foundation. It's one company that understands India's ground realities and Indian mentality. I am sure India has a huge market for many more companies and they all can coexist,” said Ishwar Jha in response to Anand Mahindra's post.

“Healthy Competition is very good and important otherwise we will not progress and innovate. Like your attitude Aanand ji,” said Sundar Sankaran highlighting the need for healthy competition in the Indian market.

Advertisement