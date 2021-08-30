Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group chairman, has issued an apology to a young boy for referring to him as a girl and misidentifying the gender. The industrialist in one of his earlier tweets in which he praised the young lad for his skills in the indigenous martial art form ‘Kalaripayattu’ on Friday.

Anand Mahindra often shares motivational, inspiring, and amusing stuff on the microblogging site with his fans and followers.

The young boy later wrote from his Twitter handle, “Thanks a lot for your support and encouragement sir! A small correction - I am not a girl, I am a 10 year old boy. I am growing my hair long for a role in a planned short movie on Kalaripayattu." In response to the tweet by Anand Mahindra which was also shared by Bollywood actor Vidyut Jamwal.

A thousand apologies. Your skills are awe-inspiring in any case. And I stand by my warning that no one should get in your way…! I request @thebetterindia to also amend their tweet which had gotten my attention. https://t.co/cbaW8EIoMo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2021

Kalaripayattu, also known as 'Kalari', is known for its long-standing history within Indian martial arts culture and is believed to be the oldest surviving martial art in the world.

Kalaripayattu, the rhythmic form includes 18 warfare techniques, Which is having a mix of skill and strength, sword and shield play.

