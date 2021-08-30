Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Mahindra apologises to 10-year Kalaripayattu artist for misidentifying gender

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra
1 min read . 07:25 AM IST Livemint

  • Anand Mahindra often shares motivational, inspiring, and amusing stuff on the microblogging site with his fans and followers

Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group chairman, has issued an apology to a young boy for referring to him as a girl and misidentifying the gender. The industrialist in one of his earlier tweets in which he praised the young lad for his skills in the indigenous martial art form ‘Kalaripayattu’ on Friday.

Anand Mahindra often shares motivational, inspiring, and amusing stuff on the microblogging site with his fans and followers.

The young boy later wrote from his Twitter handle, “Thanks a lot for your support and encouragement sir! A small correction - I am not a girl, I am a 10 year old boy. I am growing my hair long for a role in a planned short movie on Kalaripayattu." In response to the tweet by Anand Mahindra which was also shared by Bollywood actor Vidyut Jamwal.

The business tycoon later tweeted, “A thousand apologies. Your skills are awe-inspiring in any case. And I stand by my warning that no one should get in your way…"

Kalaripayattu, also known as 'Kalari', is known for its long-standing history within Indian martial arts culture and is believed to be the oldest surviving martial art in the world.

Kalaripayattu, the rhythmic form includes 18 warfare techniques, Which is having a mix of skill and strength, sword and shield play.

