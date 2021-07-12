Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra who is active on the micro-blogging site Twitter recently shared his views on being a neutral supporter of competitive games.

The winner of Euro 2020 between the finalist England and Italy were decided on penalties which Italy won 3-2. Both the teams were 1-1 after the 120 minutes of play.

Anand Mahindra tweeted,"On any given day, sport is either a strain on the heart or a rejuvenator. The healthiest option is to be neutral and enjoy the beautiful game."

Italy ended hosts England's dream to win the Euro 2020 here at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (local time). Azzurri defeated England 3-2 on penalties after the normal 90-minute action had finished at 1-1 and even extra time was not able to break the deadlock.

After England got off to a flying start, Leonardo Bonucci got the equaliser for Italy as he netted the ball into the goalpost in the 67th minute, bringing the scoreline level at 1-1.

England got off to the perfect start as left-back Luke Shaw netted the ball into the goalpost in just the second minute of the match. The exact timing of the goal was 1 minute, 57 seconds, as per the official Twitter handle of UEFA Euro 2020.

No more goals were scored in the match, and hence the game had to progress to extra time. The extra time was also not able to separate the two teams, and hence the game progressed to the much-dreaded penalty shootout.

Italy had earlier won the Euro 2020 way back in 1968 and now it is for the second time, that the nation has managed to win the top-flight European competition.

