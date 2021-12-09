After Better.com CEO Vishal Garg apologized for the way he laid off about 900 employees over Zoom last week, saying he ‘blundered the execution’, Anand Mahindra questions his Twitter followers whether it would be fair to allow him a second.

Last week, the CEO of the mortgage lending company announced over a Zoom call that about 9 percent of the staff would be laid off.

“This is the second time in my career I’m doing this and I do not — do not want to do this," he said in the call, recordings of which were widely shared online. “The last time I did it, I cried. This time I hope to be stronger."

He said employees were being laid off for reasons including the market, performance and productivity. “If you’re on this call you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," he said. “Your employment here is terminated effective immediately."

The video later went viral and Garg faced massive criticism for the way the deal was done. Garg, on Tuesday, issued an apology saying ‘committed to learning from this situation’

“I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution," Garg said in an apology posted on the company’s website. “I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be."

Following this, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to say, I’m curious whether you think a CEO can survive after a blunder like this? Is it fair, or not, to allow a second chance…?

Here is how Twitter reacts to Mahindra's question:

Sir, it was deliberate and intended to create fear in the minds of existing employees, this doesn't deserve 2nd chance.

Does it matter anymore?? He did what he had to do, whether he gets a second chance or not is secondary to the welfare of the current employees still with the organisation. What was done to ensure to their continued well being and services?

This shows the need of mentoring not only required for the employees even to the senior executive's and Ceo's as well. Too much intellectuality is missing emotional intelligence. The blunder was made due to stress by which emotion(Anguish) carried by ceo. He deserves a second chance.

Even if a chance is given, how would the employees have the faith in such a leader. any decision of such nature has to be in a phased manner giving the employees a fair chance to find alternatives in stipulated time lines. Not in such a shocking manner.

He sent a letter to his employees and apologised. He also published it on their web site. Do you think employees who were fired will get his letter or they would be interested to visit the website ever again in their life time?

After the incident came to light, earlier this week, Harsh Goenka condemned it my heart went out to the 900 employees sacked through Zoom by Vishal Garg. Totally wrong! Do it on a one on one basis. And in person. And not before Christmas and after a $750 mn recent infusion. This is how Corporates get a heartless tag!

