Anand Mahindra's ‘Monday Motivation’ is THIS 82-year-old weightlifting grandma — Here's how netizens reacted

Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared his “Monday Motivation” online, praising an 82-year-old woman for “defying every cliché about age” and setting an example that “its never too late”.

In a video post on on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra wrote: “At 82, a woman is lifting not just weights but our spirits., winning powerlifting championships and defying every cliché about age.”

“She’s a reminder that it’s never too late (or too early) to live with vigour, to dream boldly, and to pursue your goals. Age or conventional wisdom don’t set the limits. Your willpower does. Kittammal V from Pollachi is my Monday Motivation,” he added.

At time of writing, the video shared on Anand Mahindra's account had been viewed 42,300 times, with at least 2,200 likes.

From grandma to gold medalist powerlifter… Who is 82-year-old Kittammal V? Hailing from Pollachi in Tamil Nadu, Kittammal V gained recognition in August, after she made headlines for winning multiple state-level gold medals and even a national-level gold for weightlifting.

In an interview with The Times of India in May, the awe inspiring sportswoman said that her daily lifestyle had prepared her for the challenges, stating, “I am used to regularly lifting 25 kg rice bags and fetching at least 25 pots of drinking water. I am very active, I do not feel old.”

She also told the paper that her grandsons are her inspiration — S Rohith (16), who lives with her, also practices his powerlifting at home. Her other grandson S Rithik (23), won gold at the national-level Indian Powerlifting Federation's tournament in February. She has gymed with Rithik, and learned deadlifting techniques, she added.

Notably, Kittammal lifted 50 kg at her very first powerlifting contest, and finished fifth among women under 30. She told the paper, “I am planning to participate in state and national level deadlift competitions in the future and win medals.”

How did social media users react to Kittammal's inspirational story? Anand Mahindra's post had lots of engagement, with one of the comments calling it “very motivating and encouraging to see her achieve such a feat. This is true empowerment”.

Another said, “Reminds me that our bodies are capable of far more than society conditions us to believe. Inspiring beyond words.”

And one other user agreed, “What an incredible inspiration. At 82, Kittammal shows that determination knows no age limits. Winning powerlifting championships while defying all expectations takes extraordinary courage and commitment. Her story proves that our biggest barriers are often in our minds, not our circumstances. When someone decides to chase their goals with full heart, amazing things become possible.”

