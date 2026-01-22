Anand Mahindra calls Blackstone CEO's India praise ‘massive news, even by Davos standards’ — Here's why

Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra on Tuesday hailed Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman's praise of India at the World Economic Forum in Davos, calling his statement a “massive news” and an unprecedented validation for the country.

“Much of the dialogue at Davos has focused on geopolitical turbulence. Justifiably so. However, when the co-founder of one of the world’s most dominant private equity firms states that India provides their highest rate of return globally, that is massive news, even by Davos standards,” Mahindra said in a post on X.

Speaking to CNBC TV18 in an interview on the sidelines of the WEF 2026 at Davos, the Blackstone CEO on Tuesday hailed the company's India business.

“Our India business is our number one business in the world in terms of rates of return for the investments that we make,” he had said.