Anand Mahindra can never forgive Covid. Here's why

Anand Mahindra can never forgive Covid. Here's why1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 12:22 PM IST
- Mahindra Group Chairman says: Can never forgive Covid for making us skip the Mahindra Blues festival this year
- Under normal circumstances, the 11th edition of the event would have been held last weekend.
Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, blames the pandemic for forcing him to skip something that is extremely close to heart, as he says, 'can never forgive Covid!'
If you are wondering what this was all about, Mahindra was referring to Mahindra & Mahindra's yearly music festival Mahindra Blues which the company was forced to skip the event in the wake of Covid 19 pandemic.
On Saturday, he took to Twitter to say: Can never forgive Covid for making us skip the @mahindrablues festival this year. Would have started d this evening. Missing the vibe...
The event is often referred to as the perfect place to catch up with some old friend while listening to good music, buy merchandise, choose to get close to the stage or opt for the comfort of the lounges - in a sense sums up a perfect weekend escape. As the fans call it - it's not about the music, but the vibe.
And to talk about the vibe, Mahindra posted a clip from previous years' events that somehow comprehends what the festival is all about.
The festival last year featured jazz legend Buddy Guy for the fourth time in 10 years. Like most years, the 2020 edition included a living legend, a couple of superstars and fast-rising talents. Apart from Guy, who is widely considered the foremost representative of Chicago blues, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Larkin Poe also performed at the event.
The 10th edition of the event was held on the week of February 8th and 9th in the Bandra last year.
