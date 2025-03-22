Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra recently shared an emotional video of a man spreading happiness by offering a ride to a specially abled street vendor on his Porsche.

The video gained quick popularity on social media, with many of his followers praising the man's kindness.

“This video remains relevant and is a great watch to brighten anyone’s day. Something never gets old,” a user said.

Many other users commented on these lines.

However, one user's comment stood out.

“Scripted sir,” the user commented.

Anand Mahindra claps back Anand Mahidra took notice of the comment and replied to it.

“Perhaps. But I’m focusing on the message, not the motive,” he said.

“We all know there is enough content out there on social media where neither the motive nor the message is fit for consumption,” the Mahindra Group chairman added.

Anand Mahindra shares emotional video Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra thanked the car's owner for his empathy.

“This video is, I believe, over a year old. I saw it only recently and couldn’t help being greatly moved. First, thank you to the car’s owner for his generosity of spirit and empathy,” he said.

The industrialist also reflected upon the joy that cars can bring to people.

“And I have to say, as a car manufacturer, it is good to be reminded of the uninhibited joy and delight cars can provide to people,” he said.

He also hoped that his engineers at Mahindra would design cars with passion.

“That is how I hope our designers and engineers at Mahindra—both current and future—will always approach the creative process: by keeping in mind that cars are more than just devices of transportation,” Mahindra said.

“When designed with passion, they can deliver joy to all who experience them,” he added.