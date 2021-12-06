Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of India IT major Zoho Corporation, took to Twitter earlier today to share his feedback after driving a Mahindra Treo electric autorickshaw. He even made some suggestions in a series of tweets, where he tagged Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, on how his company can make the electric three-wheeler a more appealing option for wider population.

Mahindra, who is quite active on the microblogging platform, responded to Vembu's post with delight. The Indian business magnate mentioned that Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer for auto and farm sectors at Mahindra and Mahindra, is already working on incorporating Vembu's suggestions.

In his post on Monday morning, Vembu mentioned that he got the Mahindra Treo electric auto yesterday and was impressed with it speed and range.

The Zoho CEO wrote, “This one is a serious upgrade - capable of 55 km/hour speed and a range of 125 km on a full charge. That makes it a practical commute vehicle and I love driving it around!"

I have some suggestions @anandmahindra, he added.

3/ @anandmahindra



Please offer a variety of designs and colors on the electric auto line. Offer family and kid friendly options.



Come up with a cool marketing campaign to popularize these low-cost electric vehicles.



I see great potential for them. I love driving one! 🙏 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) December 6, 2021

Vembu wrote that the electric auto form factor and the price tag of less than ₹3.5 lakh makes the Treo a very affordable family vehicle. With volumes, prices can come down, he said.

Design can make this a really cool vehicle, Vembu wrote, adding that when he drives his auto on rural roads, people enquire where they can get one.

“Please offer a variety of designs and colors on the electric auto line. Offer family and kid friendly options. Come up with a cool marketing campaign to popularize these low-cost electric vehicles," he added.

In response, Anand Mahindra posted, “I’m so delighted with your tweet @svembu because you’re preaching to the converted!"

2) At global fora including Davos ‘19 I’ve said that futuristically styled, ‘cool’ e-tuktuks (3W) could well be the preferred mode of commuting in western city-centres. Our design head @BosePratap is already on the job. So pleased you’re a brand ambassador for this movement!(2/2) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 6, 2021

“I have been saying for the past few years that electric 3-wheelers will get India to the EV tipping point before 4-wheelers," Mahindra wrote. “At global fora including Davos ‘19 I’ve said that futuristically styled, ‘cool’ e-tuktuks (3W) could well be the preferred mode of commuting in western city-centres."

He further posted, “Our design head @BosePratap is already on the job. So pleased you’re a brand ambassador for this movement!"

Mahindra Electric had sold 5,000 units of Treo in the country last year and claimed it has become India's first lithium-ion-operated three-wheeler to achieve this milestone.

The Treo range is powered by advanced lithium-ion battery technology with a life of over 1.50 lakh kilometres. The electric three-wheeler range comes with a standard warranty of three years or 80,000 km, along with the option of an extended warranty of two years or 1 lakh km.

