Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra praised Vantara, an animal care centre led by Anant Ambani.
“Having visited Vantara myself, I echo the sentiments of PM@narendramodi; the level of care and expertise that Anant Ambani has put together at Vantara is truly impressive and cutting-edge. It is heartening to see animals that have experienced such misfortune find a safe and nurturing home,” Mahindra said.
