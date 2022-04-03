Anand Mahindra explains why ‘India makes the most two-wheelers in the world’

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The tech savvy Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday took to Twitter to share why India happens to be the country to produce the most number of two-wheeler vehicles around the world. Anand Mahindra tweeted a picture of a couple travelling on their two-wheeler carrying a major load of luggage and wrote, "now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday"

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said its total sales increased by 35 per cent to 54,643 units in March as compared with the year-ago period. The Mumbai-based auto major had dispatched 40,403 units in March 2021.

The company sold 27,603 passenger vehicles last month in the domestic market as compared with 16,700 units in March 2021. It sold 23,880 commercial vehicles in the domestic market last month as against 21,577 units in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We continued our growth trajectory in March 2022 with overall sales of 54,643 vehicles, a growth of 35 per cent. Demand continues to be strong, even as we remain watchful of the global supply chain and take appropriate action, as required," M&M CEO (Automotive Division) Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)