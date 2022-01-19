Mahindra Auto has recently created and delivered a personalised XUV700 Indian Paralympian Avani Lekhara. Noting the same, Anand Mahindra said, Good job Team! Thank you @AvaniLekhara for honouring the XUV7OO by making it your chariot!

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history last year as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo.

The 19-year-old from Jaipur, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

Mahindra last year announced to dedicated the first customised sport utility vehicle(SUV) for people with disabilities to shooter Lekhara.

Earlier, he had responded to the special request made by the President of the Paralympic Committee of India, Deepa Malik, to the Indian Automobile industry to manufacture special SUVs in India. These SUVs would make the life of people with special abilities a lot easier while traveling by road.

