Anand Mahindra gives thumbs up to this 'jugaad' parking idea

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra's appreciation to the Indian 'jugaad' have been quite a hit with his over 7 million followers on Twitter. This time, he took to Twitter about two motorbikes parked in a large water-tank, which was acting as a make-shift parking space. He was full of praise for the innovation and how people are using their creativity to recycle stuff.

“I had tweeted about banning plastic water bottles in my office & I suppose that could apply to a number plastic products around us. But good to see people creatively recycling stuff as well!" he tweeted.

I had tweeted about banning plastic water bottles in my office & I suppose that could apply to a number plastic products around us. But good to see people creatively recycling stuff as well! pic.twitter.com/T0780KLUrI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 18, 2019

Following his tweet, Twitteraties joined in and suggested their idea along with pictures of recycling.

Earlier, he had promised to do away plastic bottles from the boardroom after a Twitter user urged him to replace the same with steel bottles.

"Plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day," Mahindra had responded.

Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day... https://t.co/RwZA4tWoRE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has made news over plastic. Earlier, in a video tweeted by him he expressed his admiration for the desi jugaad for showing a plastic water bottle creatively used as a 'door closer'.

My #whatsappwonderbox is filled with examples of modest, but out-of-the-box thinking applied to everyday problems. This person spent just ₹2 to rig this door closure versus ₹1500 for a hydraulic one! How do we channel this creativity so that we move from Jugaad to Jhakaas! pic.twitter.com/azla5WoyjI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2019

The Mahindra group honcho is known for his witty replies on Twitter. He regularly tweets about matters ranging from Mahindra group vehicles to social and economic issues.