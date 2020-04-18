Anand Mahindra learning the skill of hair-cutting amid lockdown

India is under a nationwide lockdown for the last 25 days to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 infection. Business honcho Anand Mahindra said the lockdown has made us realise that essential elements needed for a comfortable existence are minimal. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Mahindra tweeted, "The lockdown has made us understand that the ‘essential elements’ we need for a comfortable existence are minimal."

There has been a long list of things to worry about during the lockdown. And , one of these is your hair. Many people are experimenting hair-cutting on their own as salons are shut for nearly a month now. Even industrialist Anand Mahindra has been learning how to cut his own hair. "But I am promoting my barber to a much higher position in the value chain! I’ve been learning how to cut my own hair, but I’ve reached the end of my abilities!" he tweeted.

Since shared, Mahindra's tweet has garnered 1.7K retweets and 20.7K likes. One Twitter user wrote, "Please share the picture if you can inspire others Sir."

A self haircut would have been beyond the skillset of most people but no longer is it so under the coronavirus lockdown. Several netizens also shared pictures and videos of their skills with a pair of scissors.

Earlier, the industrialist had termed the pandemic as a "crisis of a magnitude that we have never faced before". He had asked his employees to use the time available to come up with new ideas and innovations; and taking advantage of the crisis "to dream bigger dreams about the future and raising ambitions once the crisis has passed".

He had also said the lockdown has one unexpected benefit of having time to spend with loved ones and asked the employees "to take advantage of this to strengthen the family bonds even further.

On 14 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown further till 3 May to further contain the spread of coronavirus.

