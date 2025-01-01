Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra noted in his New Year message to the conglomerate's employees that ending 2024 on a positive note "augurs a positive start" to 2025.

Sharing the Group's triumphs with the employees and wishing for a continued performance in the New Year 2025, Mahindra lauded the “hard work of all the associates within the Mahindra Family” across the Group businesses.

Listing Out The Successes "I have always found that ending the year on a positive note augurs a positive start to the next one ... Our performance is also borne out by facts and figures: Amongst companies that were part of the NIFTY50 in 2002, M&M has had the highest compounded annual share price growth rate till date, and in just the past year, has soared 77%. We also became the 11th most valuable automobile manufacturer in the world, leaping over many competitors and erstwhile technology collaborators. For the fourth straight year, we were included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index’s World Index as the highest-ranked automotive OEM," he stated.

Further, Mahindra praised the performances of companies such as Mahindra Susten, Mahindra Lifespace, Last Mile Mobility, Mahindra Finance and Tech Mahindra, declaring: “My congratulations to all on a job brilliantly done!”

Particularly on the auto business, Mahindra noted the success of M&M's electric vehicle (EV) offerings, adding: “It’s difficult to exaggerate the positive reaction these EVs have evoked, surpassing even our own expectations. Which makes me question what is it that lies at the heart of this surge of interest and goodwill?”

Why The Success? Audacity & Innovation Key, Says Mahindra The billionaire also shared the reasons he believes M&M resonated with customers — “audacity and innovation”. Stating: “I believe two things have resonated with our enthusiasts - audacity and innovation. It takes audacity for a traditional SUV company to make a big bet on the future of electric vehicles in an uncertain world. It takes audacity to explore fresh, bold styling. And it takes a deep commitment to innovation to forge cutting-edge technology, design, and performance into vehicles that have unique offerings. I hope this will be a portent for the future of every company within the Group.”

He also stressed “purpose and integrity” as the bedrock and driving forces for the group, which was established in 1945. “... it’s important to reaffirm the bedrock of integrity on which our Group is founded. Audacity has brought us far and will surely take us further. But I want to emphasise strongly that we do not measure our success in terms of sheer financial growth. Our audacity can never be at the cost of our integrity. Purpose and Integrity were the driving forces behind our establishment ... and today, we see those two attributes not just as ‘nice to have’ qualities, but as being strong drivers of our resilience and longevity as a Business Group,” he wrote.

Hopeful About India, Economy and Business While acknowledging that the last few years have been "full of shocks" globally, Mahindra was hopeful that India is "well positioned to fend for itself" despite a world where “international relations could become more and more transactional, driven strongly by national interest and national muscle-flexing”.

“India can enhance its economic potential by seizing the opportunity offered by shifting affinities and alliances to become a keystone in the global supply chain system. We will be less affected by capricious global winds than many other countries. In that context, our Group should have no dearth of opportunities for growth, both domestic and international,” he added.

Optimism For The New Year “I find it interesting that the Cambridge Dictionary has chosen “Manifest” as the word of the year ... That tells me that no matter how uncertain the world is, how unpredictable the “slings and arrows of outrageous fortune” are, people still believe that they can visualise and manifest a better life and a better world,” he added.