Anand Mahindra on Friday shared a moving video of a man providing a ride to a street vendor in his luxury Porsche after seeing him pose and click selfies with the car.

Moved by the video, Mahindra shared it on X and thanked the car owner.

“This video is, I believe, over a year old. I saw it only recently and couldn’t help being greatly moved. First, thank you to the car’s owner for his generosity of spirit and empathy,” he said.

In the video, the vendor seems to be happy beyond limits as he cries tears of joy after riding the luxury car.

The Mahindra Group chairperson took note of the ‘uninhibited joy’ cars can give to people.

“And I have to say, as a car manufacturer, it is good to be reminded of the uninhibited joy and delight cars can provide to people,” he said.

Mahindra also hoped that the engineers at his company will create cars with passion to deliver joy.

“That is how I hope our designers and engineers at Mahindra—both current and future—will always approach the creative process: by keeping in mind that cars are more than just devices of transportation,” he said.

“When designed with passion, they can deliver joy to all who experience them,” Mahindra added.