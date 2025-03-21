Anand Mahindra moved by video of man providing street vendor a ride on his Porsche: ‘Uninhibited joy’

  • In the video shared by Anand Mahindra, the vendor seems to be happy beyond limits as he cries tears of joy after riding the luxury car. The Mahindra Group chairperson also had a small request for his engineers.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published21 Mar 2025, 08:40 AM IST
Advertisement
Anand Mahindra moved by video of man providing street vendor a ride on his Porsche (SANDEEP MAHANKAL)

Anand Mahindra on Friday shared a moving video of a man providing a ride to a street vendor in his luxury Porsche after seeing him pose and click selfies with the car.

Moved by the video, Anand Mahindra shared it on X and thanked the car owner.

“This video is, I believe, over a year old. I saw it only recently and couldn’t help being greatly moved. First, thank you to the car’s owner for his generosity of spirit and empathy,” he said.

Advertisement

Anand Mahindra's request to employees

In the video, the vendor seems to be happy beyond limits as he cries tears of joy after riding the luxury car.

The Mahindra Group chairperson took note of the ‘uninhibited joy’ cars can give to people.

Advertisement

“And I have to say, as a car manufacturer, it is good to be reminded of the uninhibited joy and delight cars can provide to people,” he said.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra is ‘dazed & bewildered’ by prodigy Aaryan Shukla. Here’s why

Mahindra also hoped that the engineers at his company will create cars with passion to deliver joy.

“That is how I hope our designers and engineers at Mahindra—both current and future—will always approach the creative process: by keeping in mind that cars are more than just devices of transportation,” he said.

“When designed with passion, they can deliver joy to all who experience them,” Mahindra added.

Anand Mahindra shares emotional video

The video opens with the street vendor clicking selfies with the yellow Porsche on his phone. As he clicks the photos, the owner of the luxury car approaches him and he tries to run away. But the owner, in a surprising move, calls him back and asks him to show the photos.

Advertisement
Also Read | Anand Mahindra’s ’welcome back to India’ post for Tulsi Gabbard, says THIS

As the vendor shows the photos to the Porsche owner with fear on his face, the owner takes him by surprise and clicks photos of him with the sleek car.

Also Read | Who is Tara Prasad? Indian-American figure skater praised by Anand Mahindra

But that was just a beginning. The owner then asks him to go for a ride with him. As the man sits in the car, his joy knows no bound. He is seen crying tears of happiness, moving the owner himself who wells up too. The video ends on a happy note, as the vendor thanks the Porsche owner and goes on his way.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleAnand Mahindra moved by video of man providing street vendor a ride on his Porsche: ‘Uninhibited joy’
First Published:21 Mar 2025, 08:40 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App