Anand Mahindra named his Scorpio-N 'Bheem', thanks people for their suggestion

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Chairman Anand Mahindra has decided to name his new SUV All New Scorpio-N as 'Bheem' on the basis of a Twitter poll. Anand Mahindra also thanked the netizens who participatedin the Twitter poll and and wrote,"Thank you all for the flood of suggestions for the nickname of my new Scorpio-N. I’ve shortlisted two.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}