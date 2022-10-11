Anand Mahindra named his Scorpio-N 'Bheem', thanks people for their suggestion

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) launched the all-new Scorpio-N SUV in five variants, equipped with advanced modern features and latest technology, with prices starting from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Chairman Anand Mahindra has decided to name his new SUV All New Scorpio-N as 'Bheem' on the basis of a Twitter poll. Anand Mahindra also thanked the netizens who participatedin the Twitter poll and and wrote,"Thank you all for the flood of suggestions for the nickname of my new Scorpio-N. I’ve shortlisted two.
Here’s the final shoot-out between them. Need your verdict." Out of the77,862 votes, 77.1% voted for the name 'Bheem' while 'Bicchu' was voted by 22.9% of the respondents.
In another tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote," It was a no-contest…BHEEM it is. My Lal BHEEM…Thank you for the suggestion.."
Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Company got his new SUV All New Scorpio-N and he shared the information through social media. Anand Mahindra was also waiting for the delivery of this SUV for a long time.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday launched the all-new Scorpio-N SUV in five variants, equipped with advanced modern features and latest technology, with prices starting from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Meanwhile, driven by strong demand for its sports utility vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra reported the highest ever monthly wholesales of 64,486 vehicles in September, a two-fold jump as compared with the year-ago period. The Mumbai-based auto major had dispatched total 28,112 passenger and commercial vehicles in domestic and international markets in September 2021.
Last month, the company posted its highest ever monthly sales of sports utility vehicles (SUV) at 34,262 units, a two-fold jump as compared with 12,863 units in September 2021.
