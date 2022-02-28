Anand Mahindra who is known for his wacky sense of humor recently posted a tea stall named after a luxury hotel chain - The Oberoi Group. The image hints that the roadside stall has been highly inspired by the group, it states that they do not have any other branches. We don't have a branch in Delhi," the shop says in a disclaimer.

Tagging it as a Monday Motivation, Mahindra posts a picture of the stall saying “Dream big."

Many Twitterati, however, pointed out that the image has been photoshopped.

Time and again, the industrialist has been seen to laud entrepreneurial spirit in small businesses.

Earlier this month, Mahindra shared a video by a YouTube channel called Amritsar Walking Tours, where the vlogger was talking about how two little boys are running a small restaurant in the city after their father's death.

The boys – aged 17 and 11 – serve their guests pizza, burgers, grill sandwiches and other delicious food, and support their family financially through this business.

Captioning the video, Mahindra wrote: “These kids are amongst the pluckiest I’ve seen anywhere. May they soon have lines of people waiting to get in to the restaurant."

