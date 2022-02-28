Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Anand Mahindra who is known for his wacky sense of humor recently posted a tea stall named after a luxury hotel chain - The Oberoi Group. The image hints that the roadside stall has been highly inspired by the group, it states that they do not have any other branches. We don't have a branch in Delhi," the shop says in a disclaimer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anand Mahindra who is known for his wacky sense of humor recently posted a tea stall named after a luxury hotel chain - The Oberoi Group. The image hints that the roadside stall has been highly inspired by the group, it states that they do not have any other branches. We don't have a branch in Delhi," the shop says in a disclaimer.

Tagging it as a Monday Motivation, Mahindra posts a picture of the stall saying “Dream big." {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Tagging it as a Monday Motivation, Mahindra posts a picture of the stall saying “Dream big." Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Many Twitterati, however, pointed out that the image has been photoshopped. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Time and again, the industrialist has been seen to laud entrepreneurial spirit in small businesses.

Earlier this month, Mahindra shared a video by a YouTube channel called Amritsar Walking Tours, where the vlogger was talking about how two little boys are running a small restaurant in the city after their father's death.

Captioning the video, Mahindra wrote: “These kids are amongst the pluckiest I’ve seen anywhere. May they soon have lines of people waiting to get in to the restaurant."