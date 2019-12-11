Anand Mahindra quotes couplet, Twitterati question its attribution to Gulzar

New Delhi: Industrialist Anand Mahindra was caught on the wrong foot on Monday after he "wrongly" attributed a couplet to Bollywood icon Gulzar, with several Twitter users questioning if the latter had penned it.

Mahindra posted a picture of the noted poet along with the couplet about taking care of his mobile phone more as all relationships were captured in it.

"Thank you Gulzarji, for giving me the logic for remaining wedded to my device! (Even if this was a tongue-in-cheek comment, it's true that mobiles help us stay connected!)," Mahindra tweeted.

The tweet got 408 retweets and 4.3K likes. Many people applauded the couplet and said they agreed with what was said. Others had their own take on the state of relationships in the present.

However, there were others who questioned the attribution of the couplet to Gulzar.

Replying to @anandmahindra, one user pointed out: "This one is already listed in #NotByGulzar database."

Another post read: "A very beautiful quote @anandmahindra sir. But just want to point out that I couldn't find any reference of Gulzar sahab making this shayari, so unsure of its verification."

One user asked: "Are you sure that these lines are from Gulzar sahib??"





