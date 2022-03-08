Anand Mahindra reacts after watching the ‘gentle’ side Ajay Devgn in latest ad

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Anand Mahindra tweeted,'thanks for endorsing this Father’s support of his daughter on #InternationalWomensDay @ajaydevgn It’s good to see this kind, gentle side of you'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn after doing dangerous stunts during an ad shoot for Mahindra trucks has done another shoot for Mahindra's Supro minitruck.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn after doing dangerous stunts during an ad shoot for Mahindra trucks has done another shoot for Mahindra's Supro minitruck.
In the new ad, the Bollywood actor plays a more gentle role and it is this on which the Chairman of Mahindra group Anand Mahindra tweeted,"thanks for endorsing this Father’s support of his daughter on #InternationalWomensDay @ajaydevgn It’s good to see this kind, gentle side of you…A lot less menacing than when you’re doing your stunt with those big trucks…😊�
In the new ad, the Bollywood actor plays a more gentle role and it is this on which the Chairman of Mahindra group Anand Mahindra tweeted,"thanks for endorsing this Father’s support of his daughter on #InternationalWomensDay @ajaydevgn It’s good to see this kind, gentle side of you…A lot less menacing than when you’re doing your stunt with those big trucks…😊�
Meanwhile, Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd reported a 57% jump in third-quarter profit last month, boosted by higher revenues that offset an increase in costs due to supply chain disruptions and semiconductor shortages.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company, chaired by Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra, said it also saw a sharp rise in exports of automobiles and tractors in the October-December quarter.
Carmakers are seeing a pickup in demand compared to pandemic-hit 2021, but production has come under pressure from a global chip shortage and rising commodity prices. Several major Indian carmakers raised prices last year to pass on some of the excess costs to customers.
"Our auto business has done well despite supply side challenges, while our farm business has shown market share increase despite a slowdown in the market," Anish Shah, managing director at Mahindra said in a statement to the stock exchange.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mahindra's revenue from the auto sector grew 15% during the reported quarter and it said the auto business was continuing to see a strong booking pipeline with more than 155,000 pending orders for its vehicles.
Consolidated net profit from continuing operations rose to 19.87 billion rupees ($265.11 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 12.68 billion rupees a year ago.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!