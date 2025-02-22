Mahindra and Mahindra Group's Chairman, Anand Mahindra, on Saturday, February 22, reacted to Kash Patel becoming the new director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through a social media post on platform X.

“Kash Patel, new Director of the FBI. Doesn’t look like you can mess with this guy… Mind it,” said Anand Mahindra in his post on X.

Netizens React People on the social media platform X agreed with Anand Mahindra's stance and appreciated Patel for his looks and stance as he became the new FBI Director.

“Men on a mission looks like a Hollywood classic in action via Kash Patel,” said Nayak Satya, responding to Mahindra's post.

A social media user named @PravCK said that, “US gets its badass gujju.”

Others like Sandeep M believe that Patel will bring things back on track for the US and the authorities, “Exactly, sir. @Kash_Patel is gonna rock and get things back on track.”

FBI director Kash Patel Kash Patel was sworn in as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, February 21, after a narrow Senate vote, as the Indian-origin American described this as the biggest opportunity to lead the nation's top federal law enforcement agency.

“Anyone who thinks the American Dream is dead, look right here. You're talking to a first-generation Indian kid who is about to lead the law enforcement community in the greatest nation on God's Earth,” said Patel after his swearing-in ceremony.

Patel also promised to ensure accountability within and outside the FBI during his tenure and said that there will be “rigorous constitutional oversight starting this weekend.”

US President Donald Trump told the reports on Friday that he thinks Patel will be the best-ever FBI Director.

“I think he'll go down as the best ever at that position,” Donald Trump told reports on Friday, reported the news agency AP.

Trump also said that the FBI agents love Patel, “agents love this guy.”