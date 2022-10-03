Anand Mahindra reacts to a little boy who did not sleep whole night. Here's why

Anand Mahindra reacts to a little boy who did not sleep whole night. Here's why1 min read . 06:16 PM IST
- The all-new Scorpio-N comes in both petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions and offered with a 4x4 option.
Business tycoon and chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra has shared a photo in which a father has shared a couple of photos showing the excitement of his son after they got a new Scorpio-N.
Business tycoon and chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra has shared a photo in which a father has shared a couple of photos showing the excitement of his son after they got a new Scorpio-N.
Anand Mahindra shared the photo and wrote,"Love his pose!".
Anand Mahindra shared the photo and wrote,"Love his pose!".
Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) launched the all-new Scorpio-N SUV in five variants, equipped with advanced modern features and latest technology, with prices starting from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) launched the all-new Scorpio-N SUV in five variants, equipped with advanced modern features and latest technology, with prices starting from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The all-new Scorpio-N will be competing with other vehicles in the segment such as Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Fortuner, among others. The five variants include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 as well as the top-spec variant Z8L, which comes with a price tag of ₹19.49 lakh.
The all-new Scorpio-N will be competing with other vehicles in the segment such as Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Fortuner, among others. The five variants include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 as well as the top-spec variant Z8L, which comes with a price tag of ₹19.49 lakh.
The all-new Scorpio-N comes in both petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions and offered with a 4x4 option.
The all-new Scorpio-N comes in both petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions and offered with a 4x4 option.
Scorpio - N comes with a plethora of safety features such as six airbags, a collapsible steering column, and a driver drowsiness detection system among others.
Scorpio - N comes with a plethora of safety features such as six airbags, a collapsible steering column, and a driver drowsiness detection system among others.
While delivery for Scorpio - N begins from September 26 onwards, an earlier version of the Scorpio will also remain available to the customers.
While delivery for Scorpio - N begins from September 26 onwards, an earlier version of the Scorpio will also remain available to the customers.
According to M&M, Scorpio - N is truly a global product since it has been designed at Pininfarina, Italy, and Mumbai and engineered near Chennai and the US.
According to M&M, Scorpio - N is truly a global product since it has been designed at Pininfarina, Italy, and Mumbai and engineered near Chennai and the US.