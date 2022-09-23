Anand Mahindra's prediction of India becoming third-largest economy of the world

India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, beating the UK, a report has said. The country has become the fifth biggest economy during the last three months of 2021, pushing the United Kingdom to the sixth spot, with the country grappling with a harsh shock of high cost of living. This is the second time India has beaten the UK in terms of economy, with the first one being in 2019.

