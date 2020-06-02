Anand Mahindra says economic recovery will come from farmers

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday tweeted that India's economic revival will find its saviors in the farmers. Anand Mahindra was commenting on M&M tractor sales report for the month of May which outperformed the analysts' expectations.

Mahindra, who is more active in comparison with his industry peers, added that its a 'back to basics' moment for the auto industry and the economy as a whole.

Mahindra, who is more active in comparison with his industry peers, added that its a 'back to basics' moment for the auto industry and the economy as a whole.

A day ahead of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to end, Mahindra had suggested 'Unlock 1.0' for the way forward.

"A lockdown, by definition needs to have a defined tenure and perhaps the word itself needs to have a limited shelf life," he said in a tweet.

Mahindra further said, "Maybe we now need to move away from the term and find an alternate for the way forward..'Unlock 1.0??'".

Earlier this week, he had stated that lockdown extensions are not just economically disastrous but also create another medical crisis due to its psychological effects.

Mahindra had earlier proposed comprehensive lifting after 49 days of lockdown, while acknowledging that the choices are not easy for policy makers but a lockdown extension won't help.