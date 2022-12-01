Anand Mahindra, who is well-known for his witty and insightful posts, shared another gem that reflects the thought ‘innovation is the mother of all invention’ perfectly.

He took to Twitter to share a clip of an electric multi-rider passenger vehicle that can easily move through crowded places and busy cities. Mahindra wrote, "With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus' in crowded European tourist centres? I'm always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention."

The man who invented it is from Rural India.

With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap ?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention. pic.twitter.com/yoibxXa8mx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 1, 2022

Many also commented on the innovation. Many provide inputs on why the vehicle can be further improved.

It's a great idea for closed loops like in zoos, parks, and corp complexes, but won't be fit for general traffic because, 1.Turning radius, 2.Centrifugal balance when turning, 3.Suspension on uneven roads, 4. no space for luggage, 5. Battery capacity on high load, pointed out one follower.

Turning radius - could overcome by breaking the straight shaft with 3 smaller interconnected shafts, with some sideways movement. Like in toy trains, another suggested.

Yup , i think it's around 30k considering size and look , but if he managed to get 2nd hand item or salvaged here and there it may be possible. If we cut labour cost and the item procured is at cheap rate, it can be possible around 15k something, another follower said.