Steel dabbas or tiffin boxes is an integral part of Indian lifestyle. But, spotting the same in the busy streets of New York is quite unusual. Industrialist Anand Mahindra in one of his recent posts shared such a picture that might surprise you.

In the picture, a woman is seen walking down the streets carrying her office bag on one hand and a steel dabba on the other. Adding to it, Mahindra wrote New York, Central Park. Dabba wali - referring to the Mumbai's unique business model Dabbawalas, lunch delivery system.

New York, Central Park. Dabba walli pic.twitter.com/vMZmToLbOH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 19, 2021

The post gathered over 17,000 like and 400 comments. Also, the same has been retweeted over 700 times.

Replying to the post, many have shared how they have been carrying their lunches in such dabbas.

Posting a picture of his own tiffinbox, one writes, I think I have a big brother of that dibba (with an extra row ?

I think i have a big brother of that dibba (with an extra row ? :p) pic.twitter.com/y7EoKgey4A — Ankur Jain (@ankur274u) August 19, 2021

Another woman, residing in Netherlands, shares, Love for steel dabbas is forever. No actually as I am growing older. I bought this in Netherlands few weeks back, told my mom & she laughed saying, there are many at home.

Love for steel dabbas is forever. No actually as I am growing older. I bought this in Netherlands few weeks back, told my mom & she laughed saying, there are many at home pic.twitter.com/qB0pm7GwNL — Sudipta Panja (@sudipta_panja12) August 19, 2021

Another follower added, Looks like the West has woken up to the virtues of steel. My parents' generation swore by it.

😊Looks like the West has woken up to the virtues of steel. My parents' generation swore by it. — Rajesh Iyer (@Rajesh_Iyer_68) August 20, 2021

