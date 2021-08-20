1 min read.Updated: 20 Aug 2021, 09:27 PM ISTLivemint
Steel dabbas or tiffin boxes is an integral part of Indian lifestyle. But, spotting the same in the busy streets of New York is quite unusual. Industrialist Anand Mahindra in one of his recent posts shared such a picture that might surprise you.
In the picture, a woman is seen walking down the streets carrying her office bag on one hand and a steel dabba on the other. Adding to it, Mahindra wrote New York, Central Park. Dabba wali - referring to the Mumbai's unique business model Dabbawalas, lunch delivery system.
Another woman, residing in Netherlands, shares, Love for steel dabbas is forever. No actually as I am growing older. I bought this in Netherlands few weeks back, told my mom & she laughed saying, there are many at home.