Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Anand Mahindra shares pic of woman carrying steel dabba in NYC, Twitter reacts

Anand Mahindra shares pic of woman carrying steel dabba in NYC, Twitter reacts

Premium
Industrialist Anand Mahindra in one of his recent posts shares picture of a woman carrying steel dabba in New York
1 min read . 09:27 PM IST Livemint

  • Adding to it, Mahindra wrote New York, Central Park. Dabba wali - referring to the Mumbai's unique business model Dabbawalas, lunch delivery system

Steel dabbas or tiffin boxes is an integral part of Indian lifestyle. But, spotting the same in the busy streets of New York is quite unusual. Industrialist Anand Mahindra in one of his recent posts shared such a picture that might surprise you.   

Steel dabbas or tiffin boxes is an integral part of Indian lifestyle. But, spotting the same in the busy streets of New York is quite unusual. Industrialist Anand Mahindra in one of his recent posts shared such a picture that might surprise you.   

In the picture, a woman is seen walking down the streets carrying her office bag on one hand and a steel dabba on the other. Adding to it, Mahindra wrote New York, Central Park. Dabba wali - referring to the Mumbai's unique business model Dabbawalas, lunch delivery system.   

In the picture, a woman is seen walking down the streets carrying her office bag on one hand and a steel dabba on the other. Adding to it, Mahindra wrote New York, Central Park. Dabba wali - referring to the Mumbai's unique business model Dabbawalas, lunch delivery system.   

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The post gathered over 17,000 like and 400 comments. Also, the same has been retweeted over 700 times. 

Replying to the post, many have shared how they have been carrying their lunches in such dabbas. 

Posting a picture of his own tiffinbox, one writes, I think I have a big brother of that dibba (with an extra row ? 

Another woman, residing in Netherlands, shares, Love for steel dabbas is forever. No actually as I am growing older. I bought this in Netherlands few weeks back, told my mom & she laughed saying, there are many at home. 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What Biden can still save in Afghanistan

Premium

What to look out for when you put your money in IPOs

Premium

Tax refunds for exporters: Will the new scheme help?

Premium

What food price mark-ups during covid say about inflation

Another follower added, Looks like the West has woken up to the virtues of steel. My parents' generation swore by it.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!