Anand Mahindra shares serene pic of THIS hill station with India’s first coffee bushes; can you guess the name?

  • Anand Mahindra shared the image of a hill station in Karnataka, with lush green scenery and also shared that it was the first place in India where coffee bushes were planted. 

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated30 Mar 2025, 10:16 AM IST
Anand Mahindra shared a lush green photo of Chikkumagaluru, Karnataka
Anand Mahindra shared a lush green photo of Chikkumagaluru, Karnataka(Anand Mahindra)

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra is on a mission to help India discover breathtaking travel destinations each Sunday. This time, he took to X to share a surreal image of Chikkamagaluru or Chikmagalur, a quaint hill station in Karnataka.

“Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. Finding mystery in unexpected places,” he wrote in his post on X.

Anand Mahindra also shared an interesting fact about Chikkamagaluru.

“This is also where the first coffee bushes in India were planted around 1670, by Baba Budan, who brought in coffee beans from Yemen,” he wrote.

Check out Anand Mahindra's X post here:

Netizen's praise Chikkamagaluru's beauty on Anand Mahindra's post

The photo shared by Anand Mahindra gained traction since the moment he posted it, with the internet mesmerised at the beauty of the Karnataka hill station.

“Apart from coffee estates, Chikmagalur is dotted with hills, waterfalls, rivers and streams, which are perfect for adventure activities and picnics,” a user said.

First Published:30 Mar 2025, 09:38 AM IST
