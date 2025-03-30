Anand Mahindra shares serene pic of THIS hill station with India’s first coffee bushes; can you guess the name?

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra is on a mission to help India discover breathtaking travel destinations each Sunday. This time, he took to X to share a surreal image of Chikkamagaluru or Chikmagalur, a quaint hill station in Karnataka.
“Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. Finding mystery in unexpected places,” he wrote in his post on X.
Anand Mahindra also shared an interesting fact about Chikkamagaluru.
“This is also where the first coffee bushes in India were planted around 1670, by Baba Budan, who brought in coffee beans from Yemen,” he wrote.
Check out Anand Mahindra's X post here:
The photo shared by Anand Mahindra gained traction since the moment he posted it, with the internet mesmerised at the beauty of the Karnataka hill station.
“Apart from coffee estates, Chikmagalur is dotted with hills, waterfalls, rivers and streams, which are perfect for adventure activities and picnics,” a user said.
