Anand Mahindra shares serene pic of THIS hill station with India’s first coffee bushes; can you guess the name?

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra is on a mission to help India discover breathtaking travel destinations each Sunday. This time, he took to X to share a surreal image of Chikkamagaluru or Chikmagalur, a quaint hill station in Karnataka.

“Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. Finding mystery in unexpected places,” he wrote in his post on X.

Anand Mahindra also shared an interesting fact about Chikkamagaluru.

“This is also where the first coffee bushes in India were planted around 1670, by Baba Budan, who brought in coffee beans from Yemen,” he wrote.

Netizen's praise Chikkamagaluru's beauty on Anand Mahindra's post The photo shared by Anand Mahindra gained traction since the moment he posted it, with the internet mesmerised at the beauty of the Karnataka hill station.

“Apart from coffee estates, Chikmagalur is dotted with hills, waterfalls, rivers and streams, which are perfect for adventure activities and picnics,” a user said.

“This is amazing. I have known about it recentky. Karnataka has epic beauty. Lots & lots to explore in this state,” a person said further.

“Yes, Chikkamagaluru is a breathtaking destination with rivers and hills—my absolute favorite spot for coffee plantations,” another added.

However, one person lamented that the growing coffee industry is affecting the biodiversity of Western Ghats, where Chikkamagalur is located.

“Well said Sir but The booming coffee industry has led to deforestation and biodiversity loss in the Western Ghats, raising concerns about environmental sustainability,” he said on Anand Mahindra's post.

Facts about Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka Chikkamagaluru was previously known as Kiriya-Muguli and is located on the foothills of the Mullayanagiri peak of the Western Ghats.

It is a hidden gem of a tourist destination. Tourists from across the world visit Chikkamagaluru for its pleasant and favourable hill station weather, tropical rainforest and coffee estates.

