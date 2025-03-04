Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has brought attention to the streets of Indian cities, highlighting pavements as key elements that enhance physical safety and mental well-being. He calls for municipalities to prioritise holistic street designs that focus on the aesthetics and size of pavements.

Taking to the social media platform X, Mahindra shared a post along with few pictures and wrote,

"Forget the PR, it’s all about the quality of life of citizens.

Streets like these add not just to physical safety but to mental well-being.

The most important design element of all these streets are the pavements. The pavements belong to the people & they truly signal what importance a city gives to its citizens.