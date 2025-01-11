Anand Mahindra stressed the need to focus on quality over quantity amid the 90 hour work week debate.
“My point is we have to focus on the quality of work, not on the quantity of work. So it's not about 48, 40 hours, it's not about 70 hours, it's not about 90 hours. What output are you doing even if it's 10 hours? You can change the world in 10 hours,” Mahindra said.
