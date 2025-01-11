Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / People/  Anand Mahindra shares views on 90-hour workweek row: 'This debate is in wrong direction, focus on quality, not…'

Anand Mahindra shares views on 90-hour workweek row: 'This debate is in wrong direction, focus on quality, not…'

Livemint

Anand Mahindra emphasizes prioritizing work quality over the number of hours worked, arguing that impactful output can be achieved in even shorter hours, regardless of whether the work week is 40, 70, or 90 hours long.

Anand Mahindra shares views on 90-hour workweek row: 'This debate is in wrong direction, focus on quality, not…'

Anand Mahindra stressed the need to focus on quality over quantity amid the 90 hour work week debate.

“My point is we have to focus on the quality of work, not on the quantity of work. So it's not about 48, 40 hours, it's not about 70 hours, it's not about 90 hours. What output are you doing even if it's 10 hours? You can change the world in 10 hours," Mahindra said.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.