‘No finish line to His-story’: Anand Mahindra on Uday Kotak's resignation2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, announced his resignation as MD and CEO, effective from 1 September 2023. Anand Mahindra took to ‘X’ to recall his acquaintance with Uday Kotak.
Uday Kotak had started a finance firm called Kotak Capital Management Finance Limited in 1985. Kotak then converted the finance firm into a bank in 2003. Uday Kotak's is the only Indian bank which sports two corporate names – Kotak and Mahindra family.
Anand Mahindra and Uday Kotak's camaraderie was evident from Mahindra's note for the latter where he said, “…There is no finish line to ‘His-story.’ Uday’s simply starting a new chapter of impact on the Indian Financial services Industry. Here’s to more adventures, my friend!".
Uday Kotak on Saturday announced his resignation from Kotak Mahindra Bank as MD and CEO, effective from 1 September, 2023. Uday Kotak is India's richest banker with a real-time net worth of ₹1,10,020 crore as of 2 September 2023, according to Forbes' world billionaire list.
Kotak, the 64-year-old founder-promoter of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is the richest banker in the country by virtue of owning 26 per cent of the bank which was valued at over ₹3.5 lakh crore as of Friday's close.
The private sector lender he founded is the only one sporting the family name, and till Friday, had a family member at the helm as the managing director and chief executive officer in an industry where professional managers have the strongest currency.